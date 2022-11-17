Frasers Group takes over lease of Coventry FC’s home ground CBS Arena

Tom Pilgrim, PA
·5 min read

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has taken over the lease of Coventry City Football Club’s home ground after the stadium’s operators were placed into administration.

The sportswear tycoon’s retail group secured the CBS Arena lease after the appointment of administrators paved the way for the completion of its £17 million purchase of the stadium operators’ business and assets.

Earlier this month, Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), Arena Coventry (2006) Limited (AC06) and IEC Experience Limited said they had applied for administration but the CBS Arena would remain open.

The approval of administrators by a specialist judge in London on Thursday was made despite a last-minute bid by lawyers representing local businessman Doug King to delay court proceedings to allow for consideration of his potential rival offer of £25 million.

The court proceedings came the day after the Sky Blues’ owners Sisu Capital agreed to sell a majority 85% stake to Mr King in a deal which will leave the club debt free.

The High Court was told that, on appointment, administrators sought to “effect a pre-packaged sale of the companies’ business and assets to entities controlled by Frasers Group plc”, with the deal covered by an “exclusivity” agreement.

Making the administration orders at 1.22pm, Insolvency and Companies Court judge Sebastian Prentis said the Frasers Group deal was the only “viable prospect” to prevent the group of companies “entering immediate insolvent liquidation”.

Judge Prentis explained to the court an on-hold deal between Frasers Group and the CBS Arena operators, which included the pre-payment of a £1.2 million exclusivity fee, had already been signed and would be completed upon the companies entering administration.

He said: “It is the bird in the hand, and more than that, it’s the product of many months of trying to find financial support for the group.

“It’s the only, on this evidence, viable prospect for this group not entering immediate insolvent liquidation”.

Mike Ashley steps down
Mike Ashley (PA)

The judge said he respected the “ardour” of Mr King’s offers, which included potential funding to keep the companies operating in the short term, but added he did not consider there was “enough substance” in what his lawyer had said in court “to allay even the immediate fears over how this group can continue to trade”.

Rajnesh Mittal and Andrew Sheridan of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed as joint administrators of the arena companies.

The group of companies operates from the Coventry Building Society Arena, the freehold of which is owned by Coventry City Council, the court was told.

ACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wasps Holdings Limited, which went administration last month, leading to the English rugby club’s entire playing and coaching staff being made redundant.

AC06, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACL, holds a 250-year lease of the arena, which it subleases to ACL, which in turn subleases part of the stadium to Coventry City and other tenants and receives revenue from naming rights.

IEC is the trading vehicle for conferences, events, retail, car parking and the operation of the Hilton hotel on the site.

Simon Passfield, representing the operator companies, told the court they “cannot afford to trade beyond today”, with there being only around £1,200 jointly available in bank accounts at the time of the hearing and the companies potentially facing a “black hole” of some £465,000 in payments due by the end of this week.

In written arguments, he said if the sale to Frasers Group could not be completed on Thursday then “there will be no available funds to allow the companies to continue to operate or engage in a further marketing process and, in consequence, it will be necessary for the companies to enter immediate compulsory liquidation”.

He warned in court liquidation would be “terminal” for the companies and said if administrators were not appointed then the council might forfeit the stadium lease and employees would be made redundant.

During Thursday’s hearing, Nigel Dougherty, representing Mr King and Coventry City owners Otium Entertainment Group Ltd, sought to delay the companies entering administration and secure funding talks between directors and Mr King.

He told the judge that Mr King purchasing the arena leasehold would provide a “long-term solution to the club home ground” and that his potential £25 million offer, subject to due diligence, was “much higher” than the Fraser Group deal and presented a “potentially significant higher return for creditors”.

He said the offer was not “illusory”, was made “on the basis of funding that is available and could be put in place to consummate that deal” and that discussions over interim funding could “remove the spectre that the companies are heading to a crunch point”.

Mr Dougherty also said Mr King indicated “his willingness to extend financial support to the operation of the arena” such as employees’ wage bill in order to allow for the consideration of his offer.

Mr King’s offer had “political support”, Mr Dougherty said, adding there was a “sense of frustration” over administrators appearing to be “hell bent” on pursuing the deal with Frasers Group.

Urging discussions, he said: “If there is a willingness to dance, we will tango.”

However, after a short break in proceedings, Mr Passfield told the court that “the companies cannot have any discussion with Mr King because of the exclusivity agreement”.

If the court orders were not made, then administrators did not wish to be appointed as they “cannot be satisfied that the purpose of administration will be achieved”, Mr Passfield said.

Stephen Robins KC, for Frasers Group, said that if administration orders were not made then its acquisition offer would be withdrawn.

He said this was “not an attempt in any way to hold this court to ransom”, but it was a commercial decision, with his client “not prepared to throw good money after bad and will instead call it quits”.

The court heard that as of July 2021, ACL had net liabilities of £27.174 million, AC06 had net liabilities of £30.557 million and IEC had net liabilities of £5.54 million.

Available assets after payments made on Thursday were a little over £1,000, with payments due in the near future of £124,000 for energy, £127,000 over VAT and £50,000 for PAYE, the court was told.

Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so