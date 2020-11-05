Fraser Valley parents say more info needed on COVID-19 exposures in schools after dance academy outbreak

Fraser Valley parents like Katie Bartel say Fraser Health is not doing enough when it comes to sharing information about COVID-19 exposures in schools.

Two of Bartel's three daughters — Livi, in Grade 6, and Sofie, in Grade 7 — attend A. D. Rundle Middle School in Chilliwack and are in the same learning cohort.

Also in their cohort, Bartel said, is a student who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack, the site of a "superspreader" outbreak connected to 38 cases and 13 schools as of Wednesday.

Bartel said Livi attended classes with the student, a friend, Oct. 27 to 29.

On Oct. 30, the family received what she called a "vague" exposure notification that didn't say which cohort was affected or if it was a student or staff member infected.

On Oct. 31, Livi's friend tested positive. The friend told others about the positive test Nov. 1. Bartel's kids weren't showing symptoms but began self-isolating as a precaution.

It wasn't until the late afternoon of Nov. 3, at least six days after the exposure, that Bartel said Fraser Health directed the whole family to self-isolate.

Bartel believes Fraser Health should have said which cohort was exposed on Oct. 30 and on Nov. 1 should have told close contacts to keep kids home from school instead of putting the onus on parents to inform each other.

"That's a huge concern for me," Bartel said. "I just want to have the information as a parent to decide whether I'm going to be taking this extra risk now to be sending my child to school or make the choices to keep them home."

It's a concern shared by others in the Fraser Health region — which has led the province in active cases for weeks — and beyond.

'The virus dictates the timelines'

Chilliwack Coun. Jason Lum says he has heard "quite a bit of concern" about contact tracing and information sharing by Fraser Health.

People are asking questions: Who needs to be notified when exposures happen? How quickly? What protocols need to be followed by residents and businesses?

"I've got nothing but respect for the health-care professionals that have been leading us through the pandemic … This has been an extremely challenging situation," Lum said.

"There is room, here, for improvement, I think."

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, said contact tracers often deal with language barriers, inaccurate contact info, people not answering phones and a fear of being stigmatized that causes people not to report key details.

