Fraser-Pryce expresses disappointment after injury derails 100m medal hopes

Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shared her disappointment at missing out on her chance to run for gold in the 100m race in Paris after injuring herself during her warm-up.

Jamaica’s chef de mission Ian Kelly confirmed Fraser-Pryce’s withdrawal was due to an injury sustained during her warm-up after reports surfaced that it had been because she was denied entry to the venue.

Two-time Olympics champion Fraser-Pryce, 37, took to social media early on Sunday to say she struggled “to find the words” to describe “the depth of (her) disappointment”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. … The support of my fans, my country and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career,” she said.

“With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My faith has always affirmed my trust in the journey.”

Fraser-Pryce is scheduled to run as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team.

Fraser-Pryce has won eight Olympic medals in total, including a third gold with the relay team at Tokyo in 2021.