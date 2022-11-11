Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Just Released Its Annual Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 7.8% to RM21.44. The result was positive overall - although revenues of RM4.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd surprised by delivering a statutory profit of RM1.04 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd after the latest results.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd are now predicting revenues of RM4.93b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 12% to RM1.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM4.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM1.16 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of RM25.78, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd at RM29.70 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM23.60. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd that we have uncovered.

