Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM606m ÷ (RM4.9b - RM841m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Beverage industry average of 23%, it's not as good.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 79% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 17% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 26%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

