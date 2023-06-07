Fraser Island no more: K’gari’s official name change corrects a historic wrong

Photograph: imagebroker/Alamy

Queensland’s iconic Fraser Island has had its name reinstated to K’gari in a historic ceremony attended by hundreds of traditional owners and government officials.

It’s a fitting title for the world’s largest sand island, with K’gari (pronounced gurri) translating to paradise in the local Butchulla language.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Each year hundreds of thousands of people visit the island, which possesses half the world’s freshwater dune lakes and is famous for its dingo population.

The move to reinstate the island’s Indigenous name came after a decades-long campaign by traditional owners and a partial victory in 2017, when the island’s Great Sandy national park was renamed K’gari.

Related: ‘Fraser Island’ to be dropped in favour of Indigenous name K’gari under Queensland proposal

K’gari was originally known by Europeans as Great Sandy Island before it was changed to Fraser Island, after Scotswoman Eliza Fraser was shipwrecked there in the 1830s.

The name had been deemed culturally inappropriate as Fraser wrote a debunked negative tale of her “captivity” by the Butchulla people, who she called “savages” and “cannibals”, after the shipwreck. The lies spread throughout the English colony despite being contradicted by fellow survivors.

K’gari.



To the Butchulla people, this island has only ever had one name.



Today we’re making it official. pic.twitter.com/IznpvaeNfL — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 7, 2023

Gayle Minniecon, chair of the Butchalla Aboriginal Corporation, said the move corrects a historic wrong.

“It was through disrespect to the Butchulla people that her name K’gari – the home of the Butchulla people – was taken away,” Minniecon said.

“Thankfully it is now through respect to the Butchulla people that K’gari – her name – has been reclaimed.

“Our oral history, our creation story will now be told and learnt as it should be.”

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said she was proud to “officially welcome K’gari home, and reinstate the name used by traditional owners all these years”.

“While steps like these can’t change the wrongs of the past, it goes a long way to building a future where all Queenslanders value, trust and respect each other,” she said.

“This always was and always will be Butchulla Country.”

Queensland’s minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partnerships, Leeanne Enoch, said: “As Queensland continues on its Path to Treaty, the lands, placenames and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will form a much greater part of our shared experience.”

The Butchulla people were granted native title rights over part of the island in 2014.

Related: Fighting for Fraser Island: how tourism and climate change put an ancient environment at risk

For the Butchulla people, K’gari is the creation story of the extraordinary island that is home to lakes and beaches. K’gari was the spirit princess who helped create the island and then fell in love with it, deciding to rest there for ever.

Story continues

The story goes that lakes on the island were created so the princess could look up to the heavens, thick flora was created to clothe her and animals born to keep her company.

Yindingie, the creator spirit, then created the Butchulla people to protect the paradise.

Campaigners have fought hard to end logging and mining on the extraordinary island. But concerns remain about eco-tourism and the impact of global heating.

Scientists have dated K’gari and the nearby Cooloola Sand Mass in south-east Queensland as forming between 700,000 and 1.2m years ago.

Their formation was “a necessary precondition for initiation of the southern and central Great Barrier Reef”, the researchers found.