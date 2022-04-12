Fraser Institute News Release: Western Australia tops global mining survey rankings, Zimbabwe ranks last
CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Australia is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Saskatchewan (2nd) and Nevada (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.
“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors, and Western Australia ranks highest of anywhere in the world,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.
This year’s report ranks 84 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.
Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Alaska (4th), Arizona (5th), Quebec (6th), Idaho (7th), Morocco (8th), Yukon (9th), and South Australia (10th).
This year’s least-attractive jurisdictions include Zimbabwe and four jurisdictions in Latin America (including Argentina and the Caribbean).
“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Jairo Yunis, Fraser Institute policy analyst and report co-author.
Most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment
Least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment
1) Western Australia
84) Zimbabwe
2) Saskatchewan
83) Spain
3) Nevada
82) Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
4) Alaska
81) Mali
5) Arizona
80) Nicaragua
6) Quebec
79) China
7) Idaho
78) Panama
8) Morocco
77) Argentina: Mendoza
9) Yukon
76) Venezuela
10) South Australia
75) South Africa
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being.