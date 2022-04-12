Fraser Institute News Release: Saskatchewan second most attractive jurisdiction worldwide for mining investment; Quebec and Yukon also in global top 10

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saskatchewan remains Canada’s top-rated jurisdiction for mining investment, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either encourages or discourages mining investment, and Saskatchewan remains not only the top choice in Canada, but second overall globally,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the study.

This year’s report ranks 84 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or discourage exploration and investment.

Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2021 finds that on the Overall Investment Attractiveness Index, Saskatchewan ranks in the global top three for the fourth time in five years (having jumped from third in 2020 to second in 2021), followed by Quebec at sixth, and the Yukon (also jumped from 18th last year to ninth this year).

Yukon returns to the top ten most attractive jurisdictions—for the first time since 2018—due to the territory’s solid mineral potential and recent perceived policy improvements. Ontario’s overall investment attractiveness ranking improved this year (20th in 2020 to 12th in 2021) largely driven by its improved policy performance on regulatory factors. Conversely, British Columbia continues to perform poorly on the policy front largely due to investor concerns over disputed land claims and protected areas.

“A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies help make a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors,” said Aliakbari.

“Overall, senior mining executives continue to cite the uncertainty around protected areas, disputed land claims, and environmental regulations as major areas of concern for Canadian provinces and territories,” said Aliakbari.

“Policymakers in every province and territory should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”

Overall Investment Attractiveness for Canadian Provinces and Territories

(out of 84 worldwide)

Province

Rank

Saskatchewan

2

Quebec

6

Yukon

9

Ontario

12

British Columbia

16

Newfoundland and Labrador

21

Nunavut

28

Alberta

30

Manitoba

32

Northwest Territories

35

New Brunswick

36

Nova Scotia

71

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Elmira Aliakbari, Director, Centre for Natural Resource Studies
Fraser Institute

Jairo Yunis, Policy Analyst
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute
604-688-0221 ext. 721
drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org


