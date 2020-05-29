Fraser Health says return to elective surgeries a success

Fraser Health says its return to elective surgeries has been a success.

"We are nearly at pre-COVID surgical levels," said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health.

Between May 17 and 24, 1,085 surgeries were completed, a 15 per cent increase over the previous week.

Lee said 64 per cent of pre-admission consultations are now being conducted virtually, preventing the need for patients to visit the hospital in-person for pre-surgical consultations or information sessions.

Elective surgeries were cancelled as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response in March in order to free up space in health facilities in the event of a major outbreak.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the province was resuming elective surgeries, estimating a cost of $250 million and a two-year time frame to clear the backlog created by the two months of cancellations.

Fraser Health is one of five health regions in the province, serving 1.8 million people in communities stretching from Burnaby to White Rock to Hope.