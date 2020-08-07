Fraser Health reports COVID-19 outbreak at independent living facility

Fraser Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at an independent living facility in Burnaby, B.C., after a staff member tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the health authority said the employee at Derby Manor is in self-isolation at home.

Derby Manor is an independent living facility that shares a campus with a long-term care facility, Fraser Health said. The employee only worked in the independent living facility.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," Fraser Health said in a written statement.

Visitors restricted

A Fraser Health spokesperson, reached by phone, did not have an immediate update on the employee's condition.

Fraser Health said, in light of the positive test, it's restricting visitors throughout the facility and restricting staff and resident movement.

Cleaning and infection control has been "enhanced," the health authority said, and all staff and residents are being screened twice a day.

Residents, their families and staff are being notified, Fraser Health said, and normal staffing levels are being maintained.