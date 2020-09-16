Fraser Health now reporting COVID-19 exposures at schools; others to follow

VICTORIA — Families with school-age children in British Columbia will soon be able to go to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for information about COVID-19 outbreaks and exposure events at schools.

A joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix says the site already links to notifications from Fraser Health and other health authorities will follow.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health's interim chief medical health officer, says the new page that reports COVID-19 exposures in schools is part of an effort to correct inaccurate details on social media.

B.C. is confirming 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 7,498 since the start of the pandemic, with no new deaths.

There are 1,614 active cases of the illness in the province and 60 people are in hospital.

Dix and Henry say large gatherings have been a steady source of transmission, although they've seen recent cases stemming from smaller gatherings as people see different groups of friends on different days.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press