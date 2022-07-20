Franz Cell and Vapometer Market estimated to progress at a value CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

·4 min read
Market Study on Franz Cells and Vapometers: Nearly 50% End Use Market Share Held by Pharmaceutical Companies

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the high demand for transdermal drug products and rise in the advancements of transdermal drug delivery systems in the healthcare sector, the global Franz cell and vapometer market recorded a market value of US$ 6,670.2 Th in 2021. It is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Importance of identifying the correct formulations of transdermal drugs is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The support of Franz cells in the evaluation of in-vitro transdermal drug permeations is very crucial for depicting the bioavailability of these drugs. This is the most essential driving force for the market.

Most notably, Franz cells are used among end users due to the benefits offered by this methodology while carrying out permeation and absorption studies. These advantages include the use of very low amounts of drugs at the time of analysis. This is something that is essential for researchers, and thereby supports the growth of the market.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33136

Apart from this, the necessity to measure transepidermal water loss and evaporation rate points out to the surge in the use of vapometers. These parameters indicate the functioning of skin barriers. As the skin structure acts as a huge barrier for the penetration and absorption of transdermal drugs, the need for enhanced functioning of transdermal drugs drives advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems.

These advancements include first to third generation transdermal products pertaining to methods based on drug/vehicle interactions, stratum corneum bypassed, and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Franz cells (for transdermal drug delivery) segment held around 95% market share by product type in 2021.

  • The pharmaceutical companies segment contributed nearly 49% revenue share in 2021.

  • North America held nearly 1/3 of the global market share in 2021.

  • The overall Franz cell and vapometer market represents an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 190.7 Th in 2023 over 2022.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33136

“Increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of transdermal drugs is expected to drive the Franz cell and vapometer market over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key players in the Franz cell and vapometer market are aggressively marketing and selling their products through distributors all across the world. This ensures the improved visibility of products to end users. Additionally, market players are focusing on the needs of customers to provide them with customized products.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33136

Companies such as Xenometrix AG, Copley Scientific, etc., are providing practical training and technical assistance to their customers.

For instance,

  • In 2019, Logan Instruments Corp. launched new transdermal diffusion cell drive consoles at affordable prices. These consoles are quite accurate for the testing of transdermal drug products.

  • In July 2021, Delfin Technologies launched the Delfin Vapometer® for application in transepidermal water loss [TEWL] and evaporation studies.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33136

What Does the Report Cover?

  • Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Franz cell and vapometer market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on product type [Franz cells (for transdermal drug delivery) (jacketed Franz cells, and unjacketed Franz cells) and vapometers (vapometer devices (vapometer devices used in Franz cells, and others) and Franz cell adaptors)], and end user (pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and CROs/CDMOs), across seven key regions of the world.

