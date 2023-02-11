Franklin's 23 carry No. 8 Virginia past Duke in OT 69-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift No. 8 Virginia over Duke 69-62 in overtime Saturday.

Kihie Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line.

Duke (17-8, 8-6) seemed poised to win when Ryan Young drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review. Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Trailing 58-53, Duke got a driving basket from Roach with 1:31 left and a 3-pointer by Jacob Grandison from in front of the Duke bench to tie it with 50 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation.

Vander Plas drew a huge ovation when he made a pair of free throws to open the overtime scoring. At that point, Virginia had missed nine of 12 from the line. Clark's driving basket and another free throw gave the Cavaliers a 63-58 lead and two baskets by Tyrese Proctor was all the Blue Devils managed in the extra period. Proctor scored 14 while freshman Kyle Filipowski, who averages 15.5 points, was scoreless.

Duke, now 2-6 in league road games, became the 39th consecutive ACC opponent to fail to reach 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers used an 8-0 run to lead 54-51 with just under five minutes to play. Young hit a pair of free throws to pull Duke within a point, but after Virginia failed to score, the Blue Devils committed their third shot clock violation of the game with 3:29 left.

Virginia used a 14-5 run spanning the halves to take a 35-30 lead, but Duke responded with a 19-9 run that featured eight points by Dariq Whitehead, who had missed the past four games with an ankle injury.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Roach scored 12 consecutive points for the Blue Devils after Dereck Lively opened their scoring with a pair of free throws. His last basket of the run gave him more points that Virginia's 11 at the time.

Virginia: Despite a distinct size disadvantage, the Cavaliers drove continually in the opening half, getting 20 of their 25 points in the paint. The Blue Devils had four players with two fouls by halftime and Roach was whistled for his third 31 seconds into the second half.

UP NEXT

Duke: Returns home to face Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

Virginia: Travels to Louisville on Wednesday night.

