Franklin Templeton Celebrates UK Black History Month 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / On October 18, the Ethnicity and Black Empowerment Network (BEN) business resource groups at Franklin Templeton and Western Asset's Black Heritage Network organized a webinar with John Amaechi, UK-based organizational psychologist and founder of APS Intelligence.

October marks Black History Month in the UK, an annual celebration of the achievements, contributions and history of Black people in the country.

The event was hosted by Dorine Johnson, VP, Head of Corporate Communications EMEA and Co-Lead of Ethnicity; Martyn Gilbey, UK Country Head; and Karen Lewis, VP, Information Technology and Co-Lead of BEN with the support of many key BRG and D&I leaders including Madeline Collymore, Supervisor, EMEA Business Strategy Administration and co-lead of Ethnicity BRG; Nancy Rowe, D&I Director EMEA and Pamela Adams, Client Service Associate, Western Asset and Co-lead of Black Heritage Network.

About John Amaechi, OBE

Thought leader. Inspirational. Game-changing. Transformative. These are just some of the ways clients have described their experience working with John Amaechi. As a respected organizational psychologist, John is capable of inspiring great change within organizations and educational institutions. John is also a Chartered Scientist, an elected Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health in the UK, a research fellow in the University of East London Department of Psychology and a New York Times Best Selling Author. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2011 for services to sports and the voluntary sector.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.franklintempleton.com.

