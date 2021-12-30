Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Final December ETF Cash Distributions and Annual Reinvested Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs available to Canadian investors. This is an update to the estimated December 2021 cash distributions and annual reinvested distributions previously announced on December 21, 2021.

Final December 2021 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 10, 2022:

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Final Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO

Active

0.138842

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII

Active

0.081294

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI

Active

0.064563

Annually

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF

FGSG

Active

0.151187

Annually

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO

Active

0.067915

Annually

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.112847

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF

FLBA

Active

0.152566

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.189536

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.053376

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.038422

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF

FLDM

Smart Beta

0.334376

Semi-annually

Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF

FLEM

Smart Beta

0.639356

Semi-annually

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.000000

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.118068

Monthly

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.327794

Semi-annually

Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF

FLRM

Active

0.147225

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.098277

Monthly

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.068616

Monthly

Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.003589

Semi-annually

Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.229219

Quarterly

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF

FSEM

Active

0.049894

Annually

Final Annual Reinvested Distributions

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 10, 2022:

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Final Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII

Active

0.248533

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI

Active

0.000738

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE

Active

0.000000

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF

FGSG

Active

0.621166

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO

Active

0.004043

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.224817

Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF

FLBA

Active

0.795117

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.153924

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.000000

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.000000

Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF

FLDM

Smart Beta

0.000000

Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF

FLEM

Smart Beta

0.000000

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.534614

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.240217

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.750421

Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF

FLRM

Active

0.133695

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.000000

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.749434

Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.000000

Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

3.330820

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF

FSEM

Active

0.000000

The taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by those statements.

