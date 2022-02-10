Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the February 2022 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

Franklin Templeton (CNW Group/Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.)

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of February 18, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 28, 2022.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO

Active

0.018486

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII

Active

0.109217

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.055000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.040000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.046285

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.053000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.030000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.071597

Monthly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

