Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will pay a dividend of US$0.29 on the 14th of April. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Franklin Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Franklin Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 39%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.33 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Franklin Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 4.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While growth may be thin on the ground, Franklin Resources could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Franklin Resources' Dividend

Overall, we think Franklin Resources is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Franklin Resources that investors should take into consideration. Is Franklin Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

