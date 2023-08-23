Franklin is now set to encounter Dominican Republic’s coastline from the Caribbean Sea

Article first published: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, 8 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

As per the National Hurricane Center's 11 am Wednesday update, the system strengthened enough to get a name: Tropical Storm Franklin.

Tropical Storm Franklin is 65 miles south-southwest of Puerto Plata Dominican Republic and 180 miles south of Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained wind of 40 mph. It’s moving 13 mph to the north.

"... the center of Franklin will move off the north coast of the Dominican Republic later today and then move over the southwestern Atlantic into weekend." forecasters noted. "Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but gradual strengthening could begin by Thursday."

YESTERDAY (Tuesday):

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano

- Dominican Republic entire north coast from Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano

- Haiti entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border

- Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Haiti should monitor the progress of this system.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Franklin is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Thursday: Dominican Republic: 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts around 16 inches, mainly across western and central portions. Haiti: 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts near 8 inches,

Mainly across eastern portions.

Turks and Caicos: 1 to 3 inches, mainly across the eastern islands. Puerto Rico: Up to an inch, mainly across western portions.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of Hispaniola, and are expected to spread northward to the Turks and Caicos Islands later today.

STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding is possible along the coast of Hispaniola in areas of onshore winds.

Source: National Hurricane Center

