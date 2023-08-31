Hurricane Franklin batters Bermuda

Hurricane Franklin was forecast to being moving away from Bermuda overnight Wednesday. Image courtesy NOAA

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Bermuda continued to be battered with tropical storm-force winds late Wednesday as Hurricane Franklin as it begins to move away from the British island territory.

In its 11 p.m. AST Wednesday update, the National Hurricane Center said the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season was located 160 miles north of Bermuda. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 10 mph and moving east-northeast at 14 mph.

Forecasters said the storm was also continuing to generate dangerous surf and rip current conditions along the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coast.

A tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected, was in effect for Bermuda.

"Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 14 mph, and this general motion should continued through Friday," the forecasters said. "On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to begin moving away from Bermuda tonight."