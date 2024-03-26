Frankie Muniz Shares Why He'd Never Let Son Mauz, 3, Become a Child Actor: 'Insanely Negative Experiences'

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor shares his son with wife Paige Price

Frankie Muniz may have grown up as a child actor, but he's not willing to let his son follow in his footsteps.

On Sunday, the Malcolm in the Middle star, 38, told Pedestrian TV in an interview on TikTok that he would "never" let his son become a child actor. Muniz shares his 3-year-old son Mauz with wife Paige Price.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," Muniz began, "and not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

"I just think it's an ugly world in general," he added. "I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."

In March, the former actor, who is now a professional racecar driver, shared an adorable photo on his Instagram of his son Mauz in the driver's seat of a toy car.

Muniz sat in the back, smiling for the camera while Mauz turned his full attention to the road.

"This Uber driver was having a hard time keeping the steering wheel straight and spoke a really weird language. 😅 I can’t believe Mauz is turning 3 in a few days!" Muniz captioned the cute shot.

In January 2023, Muniz shared with PEOPLE that his son had inspired him to pursue his dream of racing in a series. "It hit me when I had my son," he said.

"I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world. So I'm going to go racing," Muniz continued.

Muniz and his wife tied the knot on Feb. 21, 2020, after eloping in October 2019.



