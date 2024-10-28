Frankie Muniz’s First NASCAR Race Spoiled By Truck’s Mechanical Issues

Muniz was frustrated as his truck stalled early in his debut in the Truck Series race, and he finished 29 laps back

James Gilbert/Getty Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz’s NASCAR Truck Series debut didn’t go according to plan on Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old actor-turned-professional race car driver finished in 33rd place out of 34 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. By the time winner Grant Enfinger crossed the finish line, Muniz was 29 laps back.

Muniz’s difficulties stemmed from his truck having “mechanical issues," which left him at the back of the pack by the time the race ended, according to the Associated Press. Matt Mills, the 34th-place driver, was already knocked out of the race following an earlier accident.

The former Malcolm In the Middle star was frustrated 10 laps into the race when his truck began experiencing issues, according to audio shared by NASCAR reporter Kyle Dalton on social media.

“I lost power! I lost power! I lost power! I lost power!” Muniz frantically shouted to his pit crew early in the race.

His team tried to calm him down, advising him to “recycle everything” to try to get the truck restarted.



“Oh my god!” Muniz yelled before airing grievances about his spoiled debut.

“God d---,” he yelled, adding, “I don’t get why I don’t get a chance to even try to prove to myself that I can drive in this series. I just want one chance. I was catching people, you know?”

His team then reminded him that the race was just “a prelude to next year,” as this NASCAR season is near its end and Muniz, who announced his career change last week, was merely getting his sea legs.

Malcolm Hope/Getty Frankie Muniz

Muniz exclusively told PEOPLE on Wednesday, Oct. 23 about his plans to become a full-time driver in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series starting next year.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

"I started with doing the open wheel route,” he said. “I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do.”



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Frankie Muniz

Muniz will drive the No. 33 F-150 truck next season for Reaume Brothers Racing, who he drove with in Saturday’s race.

“I don't want to just have made it to NASCAR,” Muniz told PEOPLE. “I want, when people think of the truck series, they think of NASCAR that they think of, oh, 'I want to watch Frankie. He's competitive. He’s this.’ “

