Who Is Frankie Jonas' Girlfriend? All About Anna Olson

Emily Krauser
·4 min read
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olsen
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olsen

Frankie Jonas Instagram

Frankie Jonas is all grown up and in love.

Known as the "Bonus Jonas" when he was younger, Jonas has been dating his girlfriend Anna Olson since early 2022.

Though it is unclear how they met, in January 2022, Olson tweeted, "My man asked me to be his girlfriend and he rented a whole a-- suit and showed up with a bouquet of flowers." At the time, she didn't show Jonas' face, but the pair went Instagram official on Feb. 15, 2022.

Since going public with their romance, the couple haven't been shy about sharing their love on social media, with posts ranging from birthday tributes to Olson teasing Jonas during his gig as co-host of Claim to Fame with his oldest brother, Kevin Jonas.

"I couldn't live in this world without you. Thank you for teaching me peace and showing me what it means to love," Jonas wrote on Instagram in honor of Olson's birthday in July 2022.

So who is Frankie Jonas' girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Anna Olson.

She is from New Jersey

Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson

Steph Wessels / Frankie Jonas Instagram

Olson was born on July 7, 1999. Like Jonas, she is from a small town in New Jersey. In a 2018 YouTube video, she shared that she had always wanted to move to New York City — and she did just that for college.

Olson started her university career at Marymount Manhattan College, where she studied video production. After her freshman year, she transferred to The New School, graduating in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in culture and media.

She and Jonas went Instagram official in February 2022

On Dec. 21, 2021, Olson tweeted a video of herself holding flowers. "Not the guy i like getting flowers delivered to my house for christmas," she wrote.

One month later, she tweeted that her then-anonymous beau rented a suit and "showed up with a bouquet of flowers" to ask her to be his girlfriend. Olson shared photos from the big night but didn't reveal his face or name.

The couple went public with their relationship in February after Jonas posted photos on Instagram of the pair celebrating Valentine's Day at a friend's wedding.

"I got to spend Valentine's Day with my Valentine in the wedding party of my best friend," Jonas wrote. Three days later, Olson followed with a Twitter debut, captioning their matching pics, "hard launch of me being happy and hot."

She has a Jonas-like sense of humor

Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson

Frankie Jonas Instagram

The Jonas Brothers often poke fun at each other, and Olson seems game for some lighthearted teasing, too! For Halloween in 2022, Jonas and Olson dressed up as an iconic early aughts couple: Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift as they appeared in 2009's Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. (Joe and Swift briefly dated in 2008.)

To portray his older brother, Jonas rocked a "Burnin' Up" T-shirt, black vest and a 2009-era Joe hairstyle, while Olson donned a silver sequin dress similar to the one Swift wore when she performed with the band.

Jonas also shared a photo of their "matching purity rings," teasing his older siblings for their "promise" to "stay pure until marriage." (Swift didn't wear a purity ring, but the Jonas Brothers famously did early on in their careers.)

She is social media savvy

Olson began posting on TikTok in May 2020 and she currently has over 22,000 followers and over three million likes.

She also started a YouTube channel, Lovely Anna, in 2013. Though she no longer posts on the channel, her past videos focused on beauty, fashion and lifestyle content.

She supports all four Jonas Brothers

Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson

Frankie Jonas Instagram

In June 2022, Jonas and Olson took a trip to Las Vegas, where they rocked out during the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' residency show at Park MGM and attended the opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen.

For Olson's first red carpet experience, she accessorized with a Camp Rock lunchbox featuring — who else? — the Jonas Brothers.

She's a fan of Euphoria and Vampire Weekend

Olson regularly tweets about the HBO drama Euphoria. In February 2022, she and Jonas shared photos from a Euphoria-themed dinner party they threw. She tweeted that the evening required "mandatory costumes."

In a 2016 YouTube Q&A, Olson shared that she listened to her favorite band, Vampire Weekend, when she needed inspiration for her fashion and lifestyle videos. "I'm obsessed with them. I talk about them a lot on Twitter," she said. "I love them so so much. They're everything to me."

She added, "I feel like a lot of where my style comes from is incorporated from their music, like what I get out of their music."

