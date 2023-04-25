Frankie Goes To Hollywood look forward to 'Scouse love' at Liverpool reunion

The band enjoyed huge chart success in the mid-1980s before splitting in 1987

Frankie Goes To Hollywood guitarist Brian Nash says his bandmates will "feel a bit of Scouse love" when they play live for the first time in 36 years in their home city of Liverpool.

The group were one of the best-selling acts of the 1980s, with hits like Two Tribes, Relax and The Power of Love.

They are reforming for the Eurovision Song Contest opening ceremony on 7 May.

It will feature the classic line-up of Holly Johnson, Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O'Toole and Peter Gill.

The group have not performed together since 1986, but Nash - known as Nasher - said getting back together for the event in their home city "felt like a good thing to do".

Eurovision 2023 banner

The guitarist said the reaction he received from people in Liverpool since he had moved back three years ago was "always massively positive, uplifting and heartwarming".

He has remained on good terms with O'Toole and Gill in particular, but they aren't based in the city. "So I think it'd be good for them to come back and feel a bit of Scouse love as well," he said.

As well as wanting to spend time with his former bandmates, Nash said he agreed to sign up "to be part of this event being staged in Liverpool, and it looks like it's going to be a fantastic thing".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrdRnQSo1RC/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

In 1985, Frankie Goes To Hollywood went to UK number one with their first three singles. Relax became the second biggest-selling song of the 1980s, despite being banned by BBC Radio 1 after DJ Mike Read said its lyrics were "obscene".

They split up in 1987 after falling out, and got back together in 2003 for VH1 show Bands Reunited but did not perform.

Their full live reunion is expected to be watched by a crowd of almost 30,000 at the Eurovision opening ceremony outside St George's Hall.

Story continues

The line-up also includes fellow Liverpool bands Atomic Kitten, the Lightning Seeds and the Real Thing, and past Eurovision winners Jamala and Conchita Wurst.

Highlights will be shown during a special programme on BBC One on 8 May. The Eurovision grand final will take place in the city five days later.

Nash now conducts weddings and funerals as a celebrant, and has recently become a tour guide in Liverpool. With The Farm's Peter Hooton and Keith Mullin, he runs the Liverpool Music Icons tours, tracing the history of the city's post-punk and alternative music scene, as well as Beatles-related heritage.