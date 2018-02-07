Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in the Works for UFC 222 in Las Vegas

UFC 222 may be saved after all.

Following an injury to featherweight champion Max Holloway that left the card in jeopardy, a new matchup pitting Frankie Edgar against Brian Ortega is in the works for the March 3 in Las Vegas that could serve as the co-main event for the show.

Sources close to the match-up confirmed the news on Wednesday, although bout agreements have not been signed yet and UFC officials have made no formal announcements.

If Edgar vs. Ortega is booked, the current plan would be a main event pitting women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg against former Invicta FC competitor Yana Kunitskaya, who just recently signed with the UFC, as first reported by Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

This is a fluid situation, as deals are still being put together to make everything final in time for UFC 222 to move forward on March 3.

If Edgar vs. Ortega happens, the winner would then move onto face Holloway in his return to action later this year. According to sources, Holloway's leg injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for an extended period of time and he would be able to return as early as June or July to defend his title.

For now, all the principles are in place for this new look UFC 222 fight card, but again this is an ongoing situation that could change at any time.