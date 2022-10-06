Frankie Edgar set for retirement bout at UFC 281 vs. Chris Gutierrez

According to Frankie Edgar, he has one (organized) fight left in him – and now it has a date, opponent, and location.

At UFC 281, a Nov.12 event set for Madison Square Garden in New York, the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) will fight Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in what he is saying will be his final outing.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking Thursday to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN first reported the news.

Edgar, 40, will look to snap a two-fight skid and enter retirement on a win. He most recently competed at UFC 286 in December when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera. Prior to that, Edgar was knocked out by a Cory Sandhagen flying knee.

A potential future UFC Hall of Famer, Edgar has competed in high-level bouts since his promotional debut in 2007. He won the UFC lightweight championship from B.J. Penn in 2010 and defended it successfully twice after. Edgar went on to compete for UFC titles four more times, though came up short in each.

Gutierrez, 31, has not lost in seven fights. He rides a three-fight winning streak into the bout that includes victories over Andre Ewell, Felipe Colares, and Danaa Batgerel.

The latest UFC 281 lineup now includes:

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – for middleweight title

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – for strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie