Frankie Dettori wins six consecutive races at Santa Anita

Frankie Dettori's 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot was commemorated with a statue after his decision to stop riding in the UK [Getty Images]

Frankie Dettori rode six consecutive winners at Santa Anita in California on Saturday evening.

The victories came at cumulative odds of more than 77,000-1.

Dettori famously rode a 'Magnificent Seven' of all winners on the card at Ascot in September 1996 at odds of over 25,000-1.

"I adore this place and to be able to say that I won six races on Derby day is beyond my wildest dreams," said the 53-year-old Italian.

"I don't know how to put it into words. Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is this really happening? It's incredible. I just don't know what to say."

Dettori, who has ridden more than 3,300 career winners after being based in the UK for much of that time, delayed his retirement plans last year to ride on in the United States.

His six winners won at odds of 9-4, 6-1, 12-1, 9-2, 10-1 and 10-3.

The biggest success came in the Grade Two Santa Anita Oaks aboard 10-1 shot Nothing Like You.

Dettori had 11 rides in all, missing out on victory in his first race, before six consecutive wins. He was then second on 5-4 favourite Imagination in the Grade One Santa Anita Derby.

"He's just a phenomenon," Nothing Like You trainer Bob Baffert said of Dettori. "He is world-class and has brought his talent to every stage."

The record for most wins for a jockey on one US card was set in 2005 when Eddie Castro won with nine of his 11 rides.

Santa Anita's record for most victories by a jockey at one meeting is seven - for Laffit Pincay Jr in March 1987.

Coleman won the Stayers' Hurdle on Paisley Park at the Cheltenham Festival five years ago [Getty Images]

Coleman forced to retire because of injury

Leading jump jockey Aidan Coleman has retired aged 35 on medical grounds.

He suffered a serious knee injury when his mount Ascension Day ran out and crashed through the wing of a hurdle at Worcester last June.

Coleman had a long association with the popular racehorse Paisley Park, and won the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham with him in 2019.

The Irishman also won the Champion Chase with Put The Kettle On in 2021, although he missed out on 100-1 Grand National winner Mon Mome in 2009 after choosing to ride stablemate Stan.

The incident at Worcester left him with a shattered tibia and a complex recovery process has led him to quit the sport.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the jockey said: "The prognosis early was quite bleak about returning to ride. Around September I was kidding myself that I could get back from this, then around Christmas I had another operation and the progress has really plateaued.

"I can do the gym, but I can't run or jump. I can't ride a horse really. A lot of people would say I couldn't anyway so what's the difference but every time I've tried to ride a horse since Christmas it's not gone well. I just can't really do it or ride in a race or anything."

Coleman rode more than 1,200 winners in Britain and Ireland, including top-level Grade One victories with Jonbon and Epatante.