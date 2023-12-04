Frankie Dettori reveals the first thing he wants to do after I’m A Celebrity exit

Frankie Dettori (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Jockey Frankie Dettori revealed the first thing he wanted to do after exiting the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The champion sports star, 52, became the first campmate to leave the 2023 series on Sunday after receiving the fewest amount of votes from the public. He and YouTube star Nella Rose were the two least voted-for campmates, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed.

Asked by MailOnline reporters in Australia as he arrived at the luxury Marriott Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise, Gold Coast, after leaving the jungle what he was going to do first, Dettori said: “I want a cup of coffee first! I’ve missed a decent cup of coffee.”

And while many campmates spend their time in the jungle dreaming of the delicious junk food they can consume as soon as they get out, Dettori said he had other plans.

“I haven’t had greens in a while, so maybe a nice Caesar salad. All the guys wanted burger and chips but I want something healthy...

“I need something good in my stomach!”

The first I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here evictee of 2023 is @FrankieDettori 🐞🐛🐜 pic.twitter.com/E9PFkCObCJ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 4, 2023

Dettori will spend the next few days at the hotel in Australia with his wife Catherine as the series continues.

Speaking as he left the jungle, the jockey said he had come to terms with being the first out as he knew he was “never going to win it”.

While the sportsman said it was a “bittersweet” moment when his name was called, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Obviously I wanted to get to the final … but with characters like Sam [Thompson] and [Nigel] Farage and Tony [Bellew] and Marvin [Humes] and Josie [Gibson], I was never going to win, so actually the thought of spending the one more week there maybe was going to be a bit hard for me.

“So it was bittersweet – the sweet part is I got to come out and meet my lovely wife, have some time here in the Gold Coast waiting for my other campmates to come out and greet them when they come out.”

During the Italian jockey’s 12 days in camp, he was a team leader for a period, won the camp a “breakfast of champions” and took on a number of trials.

Discussing the time he spent with former Ukip leader Farage in the jungle, he said: “I met Nigel before I went to the jungle. He is a character, larger than life, he is very interesting, very knowledgeable, he is actually a good laugh.

“I never got to talk to him about politics because I’m not interested, I don’t know that world, but when he comes one on one as a person he is very interesting and always good fun as well.”

However, Dettori said he would back Made In Chelsea star Thompson to win the ITV series over Farage.

He said: “My bet would be Sam. He brings a lot to the table, he’s entertaining, he is silly, he sings, he is happy and I think what people is going to like about him is all of that. That … to me is the winner.

“Sometimes I wish you could hit the pause button. I talk a lot, but he talks non-stop.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.