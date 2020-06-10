Frankie and Benny's owner confirms plan to shut 125 sites

Frankie & Benny's site

The Restaurant Group has confirmed it will close 125 sites as part of a company voluntary arrangement.

The closures will predominantly affect its Frankie and Benny’s estate, leaving the group with a total of around 160 sites.

The CVA will have no impact on its Wagamama business, the group's airport concessions or pub operations, the comoany said.

Andy Hornby, The Restaurant Group's chief executive, said: “The issues facing our sector are well documented and we have already taken decisive action to improve our liquidity, reduce our cost base and downsize our operations.

"The proposed CVA will deliver an appropriately-sized estate for our leisure business to ensure we are well positioned despite the very challenging market conditions facing the casual dining sector."

