Frankfurt vs West Ham LIVE: Europa League latest score and goal updates as Borre nets after Cresswell sent off

West Ham are looking to overturn a one-goal deficit in Frankfurt (Getty Images)

West Ham United will bid to keep their European dreams alive as they visit Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The German side won the first leg 2-1, taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff before Daichi Kamada’s second-half effort after Michail Antonio had equalised for the hosts in east London ensured they are ahead at the halfway stage of the tie.

But the Hammers will take heart from the fact that they repeatedly ripped through the Frankfurt defence, hitting the woodwork on three occasions - including Jarrod Bowen striking the bar with a brilliant overhead kick right at the death.

David Moyes’ men will need to score at least once in Germany but after both sides rotated to some extent during weekend league action to target continental success, they will be hopeful of booking a spot in the final against either Rangers or RB Leipzig in Seville on May 18.

Follow all the action from a crucial clash in Frankfurt below:

Frankfurt vs West Ham

19’ - Cresswell sent off for West Ham after denying clear goalscoring opportunity

GOAL! - 26’: Borre gives Frankfurt the lead on the night

Eintracht Frankfurt now lead 3-1 on aggregate after winning first leg

Winner will play RB Leipzig or Rangers in Europa League final on May 18

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Hauge, Morre, Kamada.

Europa League latest: Rangers 1-0 RB Leipzig (1-1 on agg)

Europa Conference League latest: Roma 1-0 Leicester (2-1 on agg)

Europa Conference League latest: Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (2-3 on agg)

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 0 West Ham United FC

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (3-1 on agg)

20:31 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: West Ham work the ball well out to the left. Fornals sends it into the middle and Soucek climbs to head over the top.

Not a bad response from the visitors since the goal.

Rangers 2-0 RB Leipzig (2-1 on agg)

20:30 , Dylan Terry

Incredible scenes in Scotland. Rangers have scored twice in the opening 30 minutes at Ibrox. Kamara has netted the second and they now lead on aggregate.

Remarkable.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (3-1 on agg)

20:29 , Dylan Terry

29 mins: Is there any way back for West Ham? They need two goals to send this to extra time.

Antonio is slid through by Soucek but NDicka does well to come across and slide in to clear the danger.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Borre, 26) (3-1 on agg)

20:26 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: HUGE BLOW FOR WEST HAM.

It’s a lovely move from Frankfurt as they expose the space in the West ham defence. Knauff pulls the ball back for Borre to sweep home from 10 yards.

The home side are taking full advantage of the extra man. West Ham in desperate trouble.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:25 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: West Ham are going to have to adjust how they envisaged playing. They would have wanted to take the game to Frankfurt but they are going to have to be smarter now - pick and choose when they commit men forward.

A reminder that the 10 men need to win the game to go through.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:23 , Dylan Terry

23 mins: SUB! Ben Johnson has replaced Manuel Lanzini. A response to the red card from David Moyes.

Meanwhile, West Ham earn themselves a corner and Pablo Fornals is pelted with cups as he tries to take it. Stupid behaviour.

The set-piece is swung in but Frankfurt clear.

Rangers 1-0 RB Leipzig (1-1 on agg)

20:22 , Dylan Terry

Bad news for West Ham but good news for Rangers. Tavernier has given them the lead at Ibrox. They are all square on aggregate.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:20 , Dylan Terry

21 mins: CLOSE! Kostic nearly adds insult to injury as he fires the subsequent free-kick just wide of the far post.

West Ham need to compose themselves. They have a mountain to climb now.

RED CARD! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:19 , Dylan Terry

19 mins: AARON CRESSWELL IS SENT OFF.

The referee ran over to the monitor and deemed Cresswell to have denied him a clear goalscoring opportunity. It’s sad to see for West Ham fans but it was the right decision.

The visitors are down to 10 men. Cresswell has been sent off for the second time in this season’s Europa League.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:18 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: OH CRESSWELL IS LUCKY! Should he have been sent off there?

A long ball over the top sees Hauge give chase and in desperation Cresswell brings him down on the edge of the area. He was the last man but the referee has only given him a booking.

Hang on though, the referee is going over to the monitor...

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:16 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: West Ham enjoying a lengthy spell of possession here as Frankfurt continue to misplace their first or second pass.

The Frankfurt fans have not stopped chanting at the top of their lungs since they got into this stadium. Really incredible sound that the German supporters are making.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:14 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: West Ham knocking the ball around neatly among their defenders and midfielders Rice and Soucek. Struggling to make any notable inroads though.

You can tell both sides are a little reluctant to commit going forward in these early stages.

Roma 1-0 Leicester (Abraham, 11)

20:13 , Dylan Terry

Tammy Abraham has given Roma the lead on the night against Leicester in the Europa Conference League. They also lead 2-1 on aggregate now.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:11 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Hauge plays a short corner to Kostic who gives it back to him. He sends a first-time cross towards the back post but puts too much on it and Fabianski can watch it drift out for a goal kick.

Pretty even start to this match. Both sides with periods of possession, albeit without creating any chances.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:10 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: West Ham looking to go direct in the early stages here. Cresswell tries another long ball up towards Antonio but Trapp safely gathers once more.

Frankfurt probe down the left and win a corner off Bowen.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:08 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: SUB! Hinteregger came back on the pitch and tried to run his hamstring issue off but he has now hit the deck again and here comes the change.

The centre-back limps off and is replaced by Almamy Toure.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:06 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Hinteregger is off the pitch receiving treatment but it looks like his night is over already as Frankfurt prepare to make a change. A few dumbstruck home supporters. That is not what they would have wanted to see in the opening minutes of this game.

West Ham try to find Antonio with a long ball through the middle but it zips through to Trapp. The visitors have started this well.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:04 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Soucek nods the corner down and Fornals tries to come onto it but Frankfurt scramble the ball away.

The boos are deafening every time the West Ham players get on the ball. Likewise, the roars are incredible when the home side win the ball back.

Oh dear. This could be an issue for Frankfurt. Their centre-back Hinteregger has asked to come off after seemingly pulling his hamstring during a foot race with Antonio.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:02 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: There is smoke all around the stadium at the start of the match as a result of the flares which have been set off in the build-up.

Frankfurt start on the front foot as they pin West Ham into their own half. Bowen tries to dribble it away but is flattened by a shoulder barge.

Whistles ring out as West Ham get on the ball for the first time and earn themselves a corner.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 West Ham (2-1 on agg)

20:00 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK-OFF! We are underway in Frankfurt for this Europa League semi-final second leg.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:57 , Dylan Terry

We are mere minutes away from kick-off at this wonderful stadium.

It’s the second leg of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals and the visitors need to win the game to go through to the final.

But can they do it?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:53 , Dylan Terry

It is well and truly BOUNCING inside Deutsche Bank Park right now. My word, the Eintracht Frankfurt players really do not need any more motivation than that.

Good luck to the West Ham players because this is some caldron to walk into.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:50 , Dylan Terry

Right West Ham fans, there is just 10 minutes until the second leg of your Europa League semi-final kicks off.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:47 , Dylan Terry

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is ready for West Ham to come at them with everything they have tonight, but insists his side will play with the intention of winning the game.

He said: “We’ll play to win from the get-go with our fans behind us. Our strategy must involve causing problems to the opposition defence. We need an even better performance than the first leg.

“I get the feeling that the whole of Germany are Eintracht fans in Europe. There’s recognition for our performances, but it’s not about living in the past - we need to stay focused.”

“We should not be distracted by any Bundesliga result but approach the game for what it is.

“We expect a West Ham team that will try everything to win and reach the final. I told my players that our focus is to play to win. The order is clear: to play forward and to put the West Ham defence to the test.”

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:43 , Dylan Terry

Just one more on the atmosphere. Of the 51,500 supporters expected to fill the ground tonight, almost all of them are already here.

Usually a ground will fill up inside the final five or 10 minutes before kick-off. But the Frankfurt fans had almost completely filled Deutsche Bank Park by 7.30pm BST.

Incredible effort and it is creating an almighty roar.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:40 , Dylan Terry

A bunch of Frankfurt fans are currently lifting a row of seats above their heads as the fans fill up inside the stadium. Not sure what the story is behind that, but it probably has something to do with the magnitude of the evening.

West Ham’s players need to be prepared for the atmosphere inside the Deutsche Bank Park because it is electric right now.

(Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:35 , Dylan Terry

West Ham have just release a spine-tingling highlights package of their run to the Europa League semi-finals.

It promises to be a special night in Frankfurt, but can they go one step further and reach a European final?

Not long to find out.

What a journey it's been.

We are one step away from the final.

BELIEVE. ⚒✊#UEL | #SGEWHU pic.twitter.com/vx4eoB6eb6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 5, 2022

Moyes praises West Ham’s mentality change

19:30 , Dylan Terry

David Moyes has praised his team for changing West Ham’s mentality over the past few years.

He said: “There are a lot of nice things said about our league position, but I’m still saying I’ve got to find a way of driving those players onto another level and making sure we’re in a final.

“If I don’t do that, we’ve got to make sure we’re fifth or sixth in the league so we can go through this process again. This is West Ham trying to grow.

“Our league games have just slid away a little bit, but it’s quite difficult to concentrate on the Thursday game and Sunday game and get them correct, so let’s hope we can do something tomorrow night.

“The climb over the two years has probably been faster and sometimes you have to come down a little bit to go again. Hopefully, we continue to build.”

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:25 , Dylan Terry

West Ham boss David Moyes has treated himself to a little stroll around the pitch ahead of tonight’s match.

The Scottish coach has never won a major trophy in his managerial career - with only the Second Division in 2000 and the Community Shield in 2013 to show for his impressive career since he hung up his boots.

Could that all change in the next fortnight? The final takes place in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.

(Getty Images)

Antonio believes in West Ham players

19:20 , Dylan Terry

West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes the squad have what it takes to produce another European comeback tonight.

He told the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Every game that we have had to go for in the Europa League, we have come out and won it.

“We were 1-0 down against Sevilla, we came home and won it. It was 1-1 against Lyon, we went there and had to go for it and won it.

“Now it’s happened again, we are 2-1 down and we have to go for it now. I believe we will win it.”

19:15 , Dylan Terry

Quite the welcome for the Eintracht Frankfurt team ahead of the match tonight. Just look at the hundreds - if not thousands - of fans trying to catch a glimpse of their players as they prepare for one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

The West Ham players are also in the stadium and are now just 45 minutes away from kick-off. It promises to be a cauldron atmosphere in the 51.500-seater stadium this evening.

(Getty Images)

Roma vs Leicester City team news

19:10 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League this evening...

Roma XI: Rui Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Karsdorp, Cristante, Sergio, Pellegrini, Zalewski, Zaniolo, Abraham.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.

Rangers vs RB Leipzig team news

19:05 , Dylan Terry

In the other Europa League semi-final at Ibrox this evening...

Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstam, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Wright.

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Orban, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Henrichs, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino, Olmo, Nkunku, Poulsen.

Other European games tonight

19:00 , Dylan Terry

What about the other European fixtures happening tonight in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League? Well, here they are and this is how they stand ahead of tonight.

Europa League semi-finals

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham (2-1 on agg)

Rangers vs RB Leipzig (0-1 on agg)

Europa Conference League semi-finals

Roma vs Leicester (1-1 on agg)

Marseille vs Feyenoord (2-3 on agg)

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

18:55 , Dylan Terry

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Hauge, Morre, Kamada.

Subs: Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Toure, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Grahl, Mendes Paciencia.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

18:51 , Dylan Terry

West Ham fans have been flooding into the squares of Frankfurt’s city centre all afternoon ahead of a huge night in the club’s history.

The Hammers have fallen away in the race for the top four and also look set to miss out on the top six if things stay the way they currently are. So qualification for the Europa Conference League would appear to be on the horizon if they cannot win this competition.

But this is so much more than Champions League qualification for West Ham supporters. This is a European trophy. That doesn’t come along very often.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

18:46 , Dylan Terry

No Eintracht Frankfurt team news just yet, but expect that in the next 15 minutes or so.

West Ham line up how many would have expected them to do so this evening. No real surprises from David Moyes.

Now it is down to the players to prove they have what it takes to reach the Europa League final.

West Ham team news

18:44 , Dylan Terry

Here is your West Ham team for tonight’s game.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Johnson, Masuaku, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Moyes eyes European final

18:40 , Dylan Terry

David Moyes is hoping it is finally his turn to win a trophy at the climax of West Ham’s march through Europe – and that his father will be there to see it.

Moyes said: “You know as a manager there are other big things, like to win a game at Preston North End to get to a play-off final.

“There are lots of games throughout your career, so when you get to a big one you think ‘it’s big’. But there’s lots of big games, lots of ups and downs.

“It’s hard to be a winner all the time because everyone is fighting for that prize. But when you get this close you are thinking ‘is this my turn, my chance?’ I hope this is my turn.

“My dad’s coming tomorrow, and I hope my son takes me to matches when I’m 86. My brother’s bringing my dad and it’s great he can see us at this stage. I hope we give him a night to remember.

“If he saw us win tomorrow it would be special, and even better if it was the final. He wants it to be and so do I. The biggest thing is he enjoys it, and the biggest thing for me is we get to the final.”

West Ham boss Moyes hoping it’s his turn for glory ahead of Europa League semi-final

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

18:35 , Dylan Terry

A quick look inside the Deutsche Bank Park stadium ahead of tonight’s mouth-watering Europa League semi-final second leg.

It cannot be underestimated what a huge night this is for not only Eintracht Frankfurt as a football club, but the city of Frankfurt as a whole.

The German fans are already flocking to the arena to support their side as they bid to reach their first European final since they won the Europa League in 1980.

Early West Ham team news

18:30 , Dylan Terry

West Ham were boosted by the return to the bench of Issa Diop in their defeat to Arsenal, but the Frenchman is unlikely to start with Craig Dawson available having been suspended for that league fixture.

Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio began the loss on the bench; both should start for David Moyes, who may also consider bringing in Vladimir Coufal at right-back.

Early Eintracht Frankfurt team news

18:25 , Dylan Terry

Oliver Glasner could keep faith with the side that secured a first leg advantage despite both Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic being back available after suspension.

Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Almamy Toure and Rafael Borre did not start the weekend defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and could return.

So then, an unchanged XI for the second leg? No surprises for David Moyes?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

18:20 , Dylan Terry

Eintracht Frankfurt have sold out their 51,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park for tonight’s seismic semi-final. This is just as big for them as it is for West Ham.

Since the first leg seven days ago, the Bundesliga side have dropped from ninth to 11th in the table following a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

That doesn’t matter tonight, though. Tonight is about finishing the job they started in London and reaching the Europa League final.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

18:14 , Dylan Terry

West Ham had only met Eintracht Frankfurt on two occasions before last week. They came in a two-legged affair in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

In that tie, West Ham lost the first leg 2-1 - much like last week at the London Stadium.

But in the return fixture a fortnight later, the Hammers claimed a 3-1 win to reach the final.

An omen ahead of tonight’s game?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

17:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.

The Hammers lost the first leg in London 2-1, despite hitting the woodwork on three occasions including, most dramatically, with a Jarrod Bowen overhead kick right at the death.

It means they’ll need to score at least once in Frankfurt if they want to reach the Europa League final in Seville on May 18, where either Rangers or RB Leipzig will be lying in wait.

David Moyes’ men will be confident of turning the tie around however and winning the Europa League now appears to be their only way to secure Champions League football next term after some Premier League stumbles in recent times.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

19:45 , Dylan Terry

Right, West Ham fans this is your 10 minute warning. The second leg of your Europa League semi-final is getting underway shortly.

