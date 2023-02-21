Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest for game today

(Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli name strong lineups for tonight’s Champions League clash.

The German side, who scrapped into the knockout stages as group runners-up to Tottenham, have just Eric Dina Ebimbe missing, through an ankle injury, but the midfielder was no guaranteed starter if fit.

It's a slightly different story for Napoli, who are without Giacomo Raspadori, sidelined through with a muscle concern and very impressive during the group stage.

Still, though, this Napoli team have designs on going far deeper in the competition and will be happy with their last-16 opponents. Five wins on the bounce heading into game, the runaway Serie A leaders will be confident of making it six.

Victor Osimhen has scored nine in his last nine games across all competitions and will be key to Napoli's expected tilt at the title.

Predicted Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Buta, N'Dicka, Tuta; Max, Kamada, Jakic, Sow; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani

Predicted Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Olivieira, Labotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia