Frankfurt fans stunned with their road support, then came the literal fireworks

Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over Stadio Olympico with flares and cherry bombs. (Getty)

Eintracht Frankfurt became the first German team to win all six matches in the group stage of the Champions League or Europa League when it defeated Lazio Thursday night.

The team came from behind to win the Europa League match, 2-1, in front of an impressive squadron of fans at the Stadio Olympico in Rome.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The visual display the Frankfurt fans put on was envious, though some took it too far. The team is involved in a disciplinary proceeding regarding the fans causing damage and using flares and cherry bombs.

Making it feel like home

Frankfurt fans made it feel like a home game by packing the stands and filling the air with cheers. Journalists at the game were reportedly focused on watching the fans.

Now THAT’s what you call support… Frankfurt fans have turned all the way up in Rome to see off Lazio! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NTsdHWsmLt — Goal (@goal) December 13, 2018





Many journalists around me in the press area are barely looking at the game. Everyone's eyes are at the Eintracht Frankfurt stand. Everyone's talking about it. Myself included. Italian journos asking me about them. What an amazing set of supporters. #LazioSGE pic.twitter.com/8XcE8IvluM — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) December 13, 2018





According to reports out of Italy, only 12,000 tickets were sold and 10,000 of those went to the visiting side. Lazio fans reportedly didn’t show up due to cold temperatures.

Story continues

Frankfurt fans made themselves even more prominent at the first whistle when they set of pyrotechnics that filled the away end zone.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans lighting up Thursday nights against Lazio in Group H 👏💥 [🎥: @frapietrella] pic.twitter.com/nXXACEnTK5 — COPA90 (@COPA90) December 13, 2018









Roughly translated: There was fire in there.

German fans arrested prior to match

ESPN’s Italy correspondent reported Friday morning that a group of around 300 fans “threw flares and cherry bombs” in the streets around Piaza del Popolo. They reportedly damaged monuments and littered.

DW Sports confirmed there were arrests prior to the game and that some German fans were “said to be hospitalized after clashes with Lazio fans.” Other outlets reported that approximately 200 Frankfurt fans tried to break through the stadium security fence “so they would not come into contact with Lazio fans.”

There was a heavy police presence throughout the day and tensions between the two sides are partially based on politics. From DW Sports:

Eintracht Frankfurt’s ultras maintain a friendship with a similar group affiliated to Italian side Atalanta. Both SGE’s and Atalanta’s ultras groups are aligned with the political left, whereas Lazio’s hardcore fan groups are largely considered to be on the far right.

The incidents continued inside the stadium, where flares and cherry bombs were thrown at the home Lazio fans. In the 56th minute, after a Frankfurt goal, fans attempted to invade the pitch. Police and stewards had to stop them.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced it opened disciplinary proceedings against Frankfurt. The UEFA cited the fans’ setting off of fireworks, throwing objects, causing damage and invading the field. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will handle the case Jan. 10, 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: Why Craig James disappeared from limelight

• Ex-MLB player who took a knee remains unsigned

• Parker looks like a $40M mistake for Bulls

• Chargers stun Chiefs on gutsy late call

