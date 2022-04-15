Frankenstein’s Highway: Will I-73 ever be built? + A scramble to save Rock Hill’s Panthers HQ

1. Frankenstein’s Highway: Will Myrtle Beach ever get the fabled Interstate 73?

Frankenstein&#x002019;s Highway: A special project by The Sun News.
Sometimes, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein feels closer to reality than Interstate 73, a highway that has “been in the works” for decades, The Sun News’ J. Dale Shoemaker reports.

The highway, which would finally give Myrtle Beach a direct conduit to the national Interstate Highway system, is the closest it’s ever been to finally being built. Proponents of the highway said it could help diversify Myrtle Beach’s economy, bringing in higher-paying jobs than the tourism industry can offer.

In a four-part series, Shoemaker wrote about the history of the highway, what it took to get here and whether it finally has a chance of becoming reality.

Will the highway finally be built? That remains to be seen.

2. Turning the page: Columbia book drive focuses on efforts from Black authors

Columbia resident Jared Johnson is partnering with the South Carolina Education Association to collect hundreds of books by Black authors to provide to Little Libraries in Columbia.
A Columbia activist is putting hundreds of books from Black authors into the hands of local residents.

Columbia’s Jared Johnson is partnering with the South Carolina Education Association on the Book Blackout. Through the initiative, Johnson is collecting more than 400 books from Black authors, all of which will be donated to the Little Free Libraries in various capital city neighborhoods, The State’s Chris Trainor reports.

Johnson said his motivation to do this project came from wanting to ensure issues of racial justice stay top of mind, rather than disappearing from mainstream discussions as time passes.

“Since (the widespread protests for racial justice in) the summer of 2020, if you flash forward now, the conversations are still being had, but people aren’t as hyped and it’s not as popular, quote-unquote. But that’s not the case for me,” he said.

Johnson said the books would likely start being distributed to Little Free Libraries in June.

3. Sex discrimination lawsuit against Rock Hill school district

Lauren West was in charge of Northwestern High School athletics until she was fired in 2019.

Then, in October 2020, she filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Rock Hill School District, saying she received unequal and biased treatment compared to male athletic directors at South Pointe High and Rock Hill High and male administrators at Northwestern High.

  • West claims she was suspended, then terminated, because she complained about the unequal and biased treatment.

West’s lawsuit has sat in the federal courts for a year and a half. The district tried to kill the lawsuit, and came close to making it happen.

However, the lawsuit took a new turn this week. U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs rejected the recommendation to dismiss the lawsuit and ordered a trial in the case. The trial date has not yet been set.

4. Report forecasts ‘above-normal activity’ for 2022 hurricane season in the Carolinas

After a year without major hurricanes in 2021, the Carolinas might seem overdue for some tropical weather to hit the coastline.

This could be the year. Colorado State University researchers expect an “above-normal” year for tropical weather, according to their annual report released last week.

The Atlantic and Gulf coasts will likely see:

  • At least 19 named storms

  • Nine hurricanes

  • Four of the nine hurricanes will probably be “major hurricanes” — Category 3 or higher

I wrote about how South Carolina was relatively spared last year when it came to hurricanes. None of the tropical weather that came to our shores was still a hurricane when it arrived. However, South Carolina is no stranger to powerful hurricanes. The Island Packet’s Sarah Claire McDonald wrote about three major hurricanes that have landed in the last decade.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” the researchers said in their report. “They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

5. A scramble to save Rock Hill’s new Panthers headquarters

South Carolina doesn’t have a single major league sports team residing within its borders. The Carolina Panthers are the closest the state has, though the team’s stadium is in Charlotte, acorss the border.

But the team, up until recently, was building a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Rock Hill. Now, the project is in jeopardy.

Now, Gov. Henry McMaster has stepped in. Earlier this week, he told reporters he talked Tepper about the halted construction and told reporters that it was only a pause, not the death knell for the project all together.

The exterior of Quarterdeck restaurant at Harbour Town Yacht Basin with its neighbor the Harbour Town Lighthouse is pictured on Monday, April 4, 2022. The restaurant, located in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, is expected to open Wednesday.
The exterior of Quarterdeck restaurant at Harbour Town Yacht Basin with its neighbor the Harbour Town Lighthouse is pictured on Monday, April 4, 2022. The restaurant, located in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, is expected to open Wednesday.

