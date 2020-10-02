Frank Windsor, Z-Cars And Softly, Softly Actor, Dies Aged 92

Z-Cars and Softly, Softly actor Frank Windsor has died at the age of 92.

His agent announced that Frank died at his home in London on Wednesday.

View photos Frank Windsor pictured in 1991 (Photo: Radio Times via Getty Images) More

In a statement issued to the PA news agency, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much-loved client Frank Windsor at the age of 92.

“Frank passed away peacefully at his home in London on Wednesday September 30 2020.”

They also confirmed that there would be no funeral or memorial service “as per Frank’s wishes and in keeping with Covid restrictions”, adding that he would be laid to rest with his late son David.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” they added.

Born Frank W Higgins on July 12 1928, his acting career spanned over 50 years, with notable roles in Z-Cars, Softly Softly, Casualty and Peak Practice.

View photos Frank with his former Z-Cars co-stars during a 2000s reunion (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock) More

He played DS Watt in Z-Cars from 1962 to 1965 and later appeared in spin-offs Softly, Softly and Softly, Softly: Taskforce from 1966 to 1976.

His final film role came in 2000 as Mr Walker in Between Two Women.

Frank is survived by his daughter Amanda and his wife Mary.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.