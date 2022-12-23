Frank White vetoes last-minute change in county pension plan by lame-duck legislators

Mike Hendricks
·3 min read
File/KansasCity

The Jackson County Legislature recently took the unusual and controversial step of singling out sheriff’s deputies for special treatment in the county pension plan.

That change was done over the objections of every other top official in county government, and was passed the same day it was introduced without a chance for the pension board to evaluate its financial implications. Of the six-member majority that approved the change, five are retiring from the legislature at the first of the year.

Because of those circumstances, that meeting wasn’t the last of the year after all. A special one is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, when members will learn what it would take to overturn the veto of the pension change that County Executive Frank White’ announced on Friday.

It takes two thirds of the nine-member legislature to reverse a veto, which means all six who voted for the change will have to show up on Tuesday, or White will prevail.

In his veto message, White said the legislature’s action to raise the retirement rate benefit by 50 percent for one group of county employees was unwise and might destabilize the pension fund .

Others who share his view include Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ and J. Dale Youngs, presiding judge of the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County.

Youngs said in an email requesting the veto that the ordinance that ups the retirement rate benefit to deputies “unfairly treats county-funded employees of our Court disparately.”

Baker said the change violates the union contract that covers the employees in her office, which requires “commensurate compensation increases” for all county departments and divisions. If the legislature overrides White’s veto and the change goes into effect, Baker threatened legal action “to protect the interest of those unfairly affected by this action.”

White believes the change also impacts other labor agreements, as well. The only one supporting it was the Fraternal Order of Police.

Legislator Dan Tarwater introduced the ordinance. He is leaving the legislature to run for Kansas City Council. His co-sponsor was Theresa Galvin, who gave up her seat to run for county executive, but lost to White. She, too, is running for City Council. Joining them in suipport of the measure were two others who gave up their seats voluntarily, Scott Burnett and Ron Finley, and Tony Miller, who lost his primary.

Miller said at the Dec. 12 meeting that upping the benefits for deputies was justified because law enforcement personnel tend to have shorter lifespans and do not collect as much from their pensions as others.

But Jeanie Lauer, who ran for re-election unopposed, said making the change was premature in the absence of fiscal information showing where the money to pay for it would come from.

She voted against the change along with Jalen Anderson, who also won re-election, and Crystal Williams, who is retiring.

No matter what happens on Tuesday, White said he will ask the new legislature to pass reforms so that something like this doesn’t happen again.

“Potential changes include, but are not limited to, a requirement that no changes to the plan may occur until a fiscal note has been prepared and the Pension Plan Board of Trustees has had the opportunity to fully review the proposal and share their recommendations with the Legislature,” White said.

