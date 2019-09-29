Frank Vogel stresses defense in Lakers' first practice: Come to LA, 'you're going to get smashed in the mouth'

Frank Vogel was pleased with the physicality at Lakers practice over the weekend.

The team finished its first of two-a-day session on Saturday, and after, Vogel told reporters the tough play is what other teams can expect when they face the Los Angeles squad.

"You're coming to play (the) L.A. Lakers, you're going to get hit," Vogel said. "You're going to get smashed in the mouth."

Frank Vogel would put LeBron and AD ‘against anybody in the league’ pic.twitter.com/U8VGRifwGi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2019

The Lakers enter the upcoming season with huge expectations after acquiring Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard to join LeBron James in an effort to get the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

To do that, Vogel, who is entering his first year at the helm, is stressing the importance of defense early.

"He's a defensive coach and wants to have a defensive mindset," Davis said. "We're going to be a defensive team. We made sure we covered a lot of defensive schemes today."

The six-time All-Star added: "Obviously, you're not going to try to injure anyone or do anything stupid. We know we have to play with physicality. We did a good job doing that today. So in a way, that makes it a lot easier against our opponent."

The Lakers are hoping to improve on their efforts last season, where they finished ranked 13th in defense.

Los Angeles allowed 108.9 points per 100 possessions, but on the other end of the floor, LA was actually worse. The team ranked 24th in offense by scoring 107.4 points per 100 possessions.

"You know we got a lot of firepower offensively," Vogel said. "But establish that defensive mindset of playing hard and playing tenacious and being physical. And on offense, just beginning to get organized and talking about the importance of playing for each other."