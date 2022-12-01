Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Found Dead at 60 Outside Bronx Factory

Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in “Green Book” and “The Sopranos,” died Monday of unknown causes in the Bronx, New York, the NYPD confirmed to TheWrap. He was 60.

Police responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. reporting that a body had been dumped outside of a factory near 1243 Oak Point Ave. The man, who was later identified as Vallelonga Jr., was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. No obvious signs of trauma were observed on the body, said a spokesperson for the NYPD.

Steven Smith, 35, has been arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Vallelonga Jr. is the son of the real-life bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga, who Viggo Mortenson portrayed in the 2018 Best Picture winner “Green Book.” Vallelonga Jr. played his uncle Rudy Vallelonga in the film that his brother Nick Vallelonga co-wrote with Peter Farrelly and Brian Hayes Currie.

TheWrap has reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York for more information.