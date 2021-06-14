Frank Turner issues warning over ‘disheartening’ delay to end of lockdown

Frank Turner has warned that a delay to the end of lockdown will tip some music businesses into “final collapse”.

The singer-songwriter, who is a patron of the Music Venue Trust, said the expected announcement of a four-week extension of coronavirus restrictions in England is “disheartening”.

In a thread on Twitter, Turner described the impact a delay will have on the live music sector, which has been preparing for a June 21 restart at full capacity.

So it looks like the lifting of social restrictions here in the UK is going to be pushed back again today. It’s disheartening, but it is what it is. A quick thought tho. THREAD. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) June 14, 2021

Despite restrictions easing, many venues have not reopened with socially distanced audiences because of financial uncertainty.

“I’m not an epidemiologist, and I’m not here to argue the medical/scientific side of things. It may well be this is the right thing to do. A small point I feel bound to make is this:

“A *lot* of people are loudly asking the question ‘What’s the big deal? How much of a difference does a 4 week delay (or whatever) make?’ And the answer to that is, for some of us, a lot.

“Some people, as far as I can tell, are not far off being back to living their normal lives. And that’s great, I’m happy for them. Some of us really, really aren’t.

“The delay is going to tip some businesses into final collapse. It’s another blow to morale, another financial loss, after an appalling year and more.

“That’s just in my industry, live music. There are many more affected by this.”

A socially distanced audience watched Frank Turner perform at the Clapham Grand in July 2020 (Patrick Gunning/Clapham Grand/PA)

Turner, from Meonstoke, Hampshire, said the last weeks have been “about the hardest part of the whole shebang” with regards to “mental health, morale and economics”.

He continued: “But like millions of others I’ll do my best to work it out. We’ll reschedule, do the sums again, thank the gods for people like @musicvenuetrust, and hope against hope something will be left on the other side of this.”

Turner said that saying “it’s not a big deal” is “pretty parochial”, adding: “I’m glad it doesn’t affect you, but it does affect us, and a little consideration of that would be appreciated. Hope everyone’s doing OK.”

In July last year, Turner performed at the Clapham Grand in south London in front of a socially distanced audience as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.