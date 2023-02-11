Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs

Frank Reich added a pair of notable names to his Carolina Panthers coaching staff on Friday.

Dom Capers — the franchise’s first head coach — and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown agreed to join Reich’s staff ahead of Super Bowl weekend, the team announced. Capers will serve as a senior defensive assistant, while McCown will be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Capers, who coached the Panthers from 1995 to 1998, was Reich’s head coach during the franchise’s inaugural season. Since leaving Carolina, Capers has served as head coach of the Houston Texans and as a defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. In recent years, Capers has served as a senior defensive assistant with the Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

This past season in Denver, Capers worked with new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The pair previously worked together when Capers was the defensive coordinator for the Packers, and Evero served as a quality control coach in 2016. Evero is entering his second season as a defensive play-caller, and Capers can guide him and the rest of the staff as they look to rebuild the Panthers’ young defense.

McCown will be a first-time NFL quarterbacks coach under Reich. McCown, though, has 18 years of quarterback experience at the highest level. Before retiring in 2020, McCown played for 12 different teams, including the Panthers from 2008 to 2009. McCown threw for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions during his career. McCown was often revered for his leadership and teaching ability late in his career with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

Like Reich, McCown will be expected to shepherd the next franchise quarterback for the franchise. McCown should be able to relate to that player and the rest of the position room given his experience in the league.

The Panthers previously announced the staff additions of Evero as defensive coordinator and Peter Hansen as linebackers coach.

The Observer has confirmed that former Detroit Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will join the staff in some capacity. The Observer has also confirmed that Reich will retain offensive line coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Reich, McCown, Staley and Campen are all former NFL players.