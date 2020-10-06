Frank’s RedHot Now Makes Boneless Chicken Bites in Original and Buffalo Flavors

From Best Products

There’s no limit to what you can put Frank’s RedHot on, but if you’re like us, you can’t help but to smother chicken with it. The brand has combined the two with its Original, Buffalo, and Kickin’ BBQ Wings, but now they’re going the boneless route for a poppable bite.

The new Boneless Chicken Bites are rolling out in the freezer section of grocery stores now. The bites consist of white-meat chicken fritters that are glazed with real Frank’s RedHot. They come in Original and Buffalo varieties, so they’re either coated with the Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or Buffalo Sauce. Why make your own nuggets when these are already made for you?

Frank’s RedHot’s latest creation couldn’t be easier to make. All you have to do is take them out of the freezer and microwave them thoroughly. Perfect for football Sundays, parties, or when you just don’t feel like making dinner from scratch. We doubt that anyone will complain about seeing these on their plate!

These new offerings have just begun to roll out in stores, including Meijer and other grocery stores, so keep an eye on the frozen foods aisle. Don’t forget to pick up some ranch or blue cheese, because the Boneless Chicken Bites are bound to have a kick to them!

