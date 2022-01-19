Frank Pereira on Retaining Employees by Offering Flexible Schedules

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·7 min read

Frank Pereira, Managing Partner of Coleman Consulting Group, LLC, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Frank Pereira was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Frank Pereira, Managing Partner of Coleman Consulting Group, LLC, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.
Frank Pereira, Managing Partner of Coleman Consulting Group, LLC, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.
Frank Pereira, Managing Partner of Coleman Consulting Group, LLC, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

Beverly Hills , Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this interview with Adam Torres, Frank Pereira talks about how organizations around the world can save money and retain their employees with one decisive action: offering flexible and convenient work schedules.

Listen to the full interview of Frank Pereira with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Business Podcast.

How did the journey begin?

Coleman Consulting Group, LLC’s Managing Partner, Frank Pereira, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, serving as a nuclear engineer and surface warfare officer with multiple deployments overseas. Frank then went on to serve as the director of one of the Navy’s firefighting schools on Treasure Island while pursuing his MBA at U.C. Berkeley. After eight years in the Navy, married and with a baby on the way, Frank decided to change careers.

“27 years ago, I saw an ad in the newspaper to work as a ‘consultant engineer.’ Walking into the interview I met our founder, Dr. Coleman. I joined the company the next day and the journey began,” he says. “I believe so strongly in our mission and methodology that years later, I purchased the company. Since then, I’ve worked with tens of thousands of employees at hundreds of companies, changing people’s lives.”

The art of retaining hourly workers

“People spend the majority of their waking hours at work or doing something related to work, like commuting. There is nothing more important to people than their work schedule since we fit all the important parts of our life into the little spaces when we are not at work.

At CCG, we understand that a work schedule is a whole lot more than a day-on day-off pattern, a start time, or a shift length. A schedule also includes all those rules around the planned work time, including vacation, overtime, sick time and more. It also includes the processes around those rules. When someone else takes vacation, do I have to cover? When someone calls out sick, will I have to work overtime? These details really matter to employees.

“It’s all about how well you prioritize the schedule and ensure predictability and flexibility for the workers,” he says. “Let’s say you have a worker who has to pick his daughter up from school right after his shift ends, but today he had to work 30 minutes of overtime with no prior notice. If it happens more than once, that employee will likely start looking for work elsewhere.” At Coleman Consulting Group, we focus on designing and implementing predictable schedules to make a win-win situation for both the workers and the company.

Today, companies are seeing the labor turnover percentage rising as high as 200 percent. “You can blame the pandemic or the attitude of the new generation in the workforce for labor shortages in the supply chain, but the reality is, unless you provide workers with flexible and convenient schedules, you are going to battle turnover.”

Whether it’s a customer service agent, police officer, coal miner or factory worker on night shifts, Frank says, everybody needs a schedule that makes sense for them. He explains that you can improve worker retention by 50 percent simply by changing your employees’ schedules.

The Three Circle Approach

After working with hundreds of companies and hundreds of thousands of employees, Coleman Consulting Group has determined that there are three key considerations to developing a scheduling solution: Business Needs, Employee Desires, and Health & Safety. From a business perspective, if the schedule cannot meet demand or overtime costs are skyrocketing, you have to change schedules. Just as important is the need to find a solution that meets employee desires for flexibility and predictability. Finally, the schedule needs to be compliant with health and safety regulations.

Recognizing the needs of shift workers

The Coleman process begins with figuring out the range of a company’s scheduling possibilities. The CCG team interviews managers and analyzes the employee and production data with the goal of understanding what options are available for a specific organization. Once we understand what ‘can work’, it is time to find out how the people ‘want to work.’

“One of the biggest reasons for high turnover is that workers just don’t feel heard,” Frank says. “This is why we ask the workers questions about their preferred work hours and shifts and create options that make sense for the employees themselves. Change within an organization is difficult, and depending on the circumstances, there may be hard choices to make. But by discussing the reasons why, employees can then understand why certain schedules can and can’t work for the business. Whether it’s a coal mine with restricted hours, a manufacturing plant struggling to meet demand, or a police unit needing to cover 24/7, it is critical for employees to understand the reasons for the coverage and should have the opportunity to weigh in on their ideal shift schedules. Supervisors and managers also need to be on board and supportive of change.

In the end, the solution that fits all Three Circles will be a game changer for the company and the employees. Cost savings greater than 10% are typical. After implementation, cutting employee turnover by more than half is a normal result.

Who does Coleman Consulting Group work with?

“If you want to reduce costs and increase retention, you will gain value in working with us. We’ve worked with private startup companies that have just six or seven full time workers and we have worked with gigantic companies with thousands of workers such as Exxon, General Mills, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, California DMV, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

Frank explains that success is certain when an employer is open to the possibilities inherent to reworking its approach to scheduling. He recalls a brewing company with high turnover because 75% labor coverage was required on weekends. “Our survey of the employees showed that the workers didn’t mind longer shifts and were willing to work weekends if they were given a big break the next week,” he says. “We put half of the employees on a 12-hour schedule with rotating shifts, so if they worked the weekend, they could look forward to and plan for a four day weekend the next week. Employees were thrilled to enjoy 180 days off a year.”

While this schedule worked for the day shift, it wasn’t feasible for night shift employees. “For the night shift, we arranged a schedule where for every 12-hour shift worked, they got a four-five day break to recover.” These new schedules were so effective that even today, the brewery’s employees covet the 12-hour shift. It’s so sought after, it’s only offered to those with more than 10 years with the company.

Making a difference in people’s lives

Pereira tells another story from a manufacturing client, remembering an encounter he had with one of the employees after instituting a scheduling overhaul. “Three months later when I visited the warehouse, a forklift driver came running up to me and excitedly showed me the pictures of his kids. He finally had the time off in his schedule to take them fishing.” Stories like this are why Frank has been with CCG for over 27 years.

Encounters like this with past clients are not uncommon, Pereira notes. “Such engagements reflect how changing schedules can not only earn companies profits through maximizing productivity, but more importantly, proper scheduling can change people’s lives,” he says. Change can be hard, but when employees thank us months later for giving them a better schedule, the work is very rewarding.

What’s next for you?

We continue to find new concepts and schedules that provide flexibility and predictability for workforces. Coleman Consulting Group is currently designing a working model for manufacturing companies where sign-up shifts are available for employees alongside traditional scheduled shifts. With work coverage rules in place, employees will have the option to sign up to work when they want. Talk about a win win!

To learn more about Coleman Consulting Group, visit coleman-consulting.com or call 888-823-0810. Please follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @colemanconsulting

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was releas

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J