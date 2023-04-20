Frank Ocean cancels Coachella Weekend 2 performance due to leg injury: 'I'll see you soon'

Frank Ocean will no longer perform at the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after sustaining an injury to his leg, his representative said.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY Wednesday, Ocean's representative shared that the singer, 35, sustained a leg injury on the festival grounds last week that impacted his performance at the festival's first weekend. He was set to also perform at the second weekend this Sunday.

"Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the statement read. "On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

The representative also provided the following statement from Ocean: "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon."

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Ocean's weekend one set drew criticism from fans on social media who were disappointed and confused with what they described as an underwhelming performance.

"I missed #Succesion for this Frank Ocean???" @Shmattheww wrote. "Be... for real #Coachella"

Frank Ocean forced to abruptly end his Coachella 2023 show due to local curfew

"No one shows up this way for something they love," @eokaforjr wrote. "Frank Ocean doesn’t seem like someone in love with the art anymore. Maybe there’s more going on and if so he deserves grace. But that was so bad it’s insulting to anyone who is a fan."

"Frank Ocean said no photos, but the stage is so dark you can’t see anything except people marching in a circle," wrote Los Angeles Times entertainment assistant audience editor Vanessa Franko. "Frank is wearing a coat there somewhere."

The elusive pop-soul star, renowned for his pair of visionary albums, "Blonde" and "Channel Orange," performed for more than an hour Sunday night. But after Ocean started his performance nearly an hour late, he was forced to end his performance around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Ocean's Coachella headlining slot marked the first time he had performed publicly in six years.

"Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much," Ocean said abruptly after a song. (Coachella typically has a midnight curfew for its Sunday shows.)



