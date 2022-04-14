Frank McKeever: CCTV captures missing man as £20k reward offered

Barney Davis
·2 min read
Frank McKeever: CCTV captures missing man as £20k reward offered

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known movements of a London man who has disappeared without trace.

Specialist diving teams have been searching Regent’s Canal for any clue of Frank McKeever amid fears he has come to “serious harm”.

Scotland Yard is also offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the location of the missing 63-year-old.

Frank McKeever has been missing since last Summer (Met Police)
The CCTV shows McKeever walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange, about 10pm on Saturday August 28 last year.

He has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, black top, dark trousers and black shoes. He was declared missing on September 9.

Police are also eager to locate McKeever’s black rucksack.

Police are eager to locate this rucksack (Met Police)
DI Laura Nelson, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “Frank has not been seen since August last year and we strongly suspect he has come to serious harm.

“The substantial reward being offered to find Frank shows our determination to find him and answer the questions about his disappearance.

“His family are suffering hugely and we are doing all we can to provide them with support.”

In a statement, McKeever’s family, said: “Our family had lost touch for some years but we were so happy to re-connect with him last summer and were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties.

“He seemed happy and positive about the future and he remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City. We miss his cheerful and gentle personality and sense of humour.

“Sadly, he has now disappeared without trace and we are desperate for any news.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

On September 28, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder; on October10, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder; and on December 7, a 45-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 3224/13Nov21. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for