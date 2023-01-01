Frank McGarvey dead: Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker dies, aged 66, from pancreatic cancer

Frank McGarvey in action for Celtic - Bob Thomas/Getty Images

Frank McGarvey, the former Celtic and Scotland striker, who was mentored by Sir Alex Ferguson at St Mirren, has died at the age of 66.

McGarvey had made an emotional return to Celtic Park in October where, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he relayed his “love” and “thanks” to the supporters after scoring more than 100 goals in helping the club to win five trophies. “Celtic Football Club is because of the fans,” he said.

A native of Glasgow, McGarvey began his professional career at St Mirren, where he was signed by Ferguson and part of a team that won the Scottish First Division.

Ferguson, said McGarvey, had challenged him to prove that he could score in big games before the decisive match against Dundee in 1977 and he duly registered a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

McGarvey’s performances for St Mirren attracted the attention of Bob Paisley at Liverpool, where he was signed for £270,000 in 1979 but he failed to break into the first team.

He duly moved back to Scotland for the same fee the following year, where he spent a hugely-successful five years at Celtic, before returning to St Mirren.

In a near 20-year professional career, McGarvey would win the Scottish Cup with St Mirren as well as two league titles and three domestic cups with Celtic. Perhaps his most famous goal for Celtic was also his last – an 84th-minute winner in the 1985 Scottish Cup final against Dundee United at Hampden Park.

“Scottish football then was at a very high level - to score that goal and then just to look at the Celtic end cheering... when I was a wee boy growing up in Easterhouse I dreamed of those things,” he later said. “They were never going to happen and, that day, I made them all happen.”

McGarvey’s death was announced on Sunday by his son, Sean. "Our much loved dad sadly passed away this morning with his family by his side,” he said. “We are so thankful for all the support we have received over the past few months.”

In a statement, Celtic said that McGarvey had died in the early hours of New Year's Day. "Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened,” said the Celtic statement. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank's family at this extremely sad time. Rest in peace, Frank. You'll Never Walk Alone.”