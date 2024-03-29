Frank on Mbeumo, Norgaard and Mee contract

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before the Bees host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Frank confirmed that Ethan Pinnock and Kevin Schade will not be fit to face United as they recover from ankle and thigh injuries respectively. Their progress is "going in the right direction" but involvement in upcoming games against Brighton and Aston Villa "will be tight".

More on Schade who has been out since September: "He’s been on the grass fully training with the group from the beginning of the break, and that’s positive. I’m really looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad soon."

On Bryan Mbeumo who has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in December: "He played an in-house game on Thursday. He looked lively and good. He has progressed further this week in terms of fitness work and trying to get sharper and sharper."

He added that captain Christian Norgaard is "progressing" in his recovery from a back problem he picked up in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month but Aaron Hickey is "further down the line".

Frank also confirmed the club are in discussions with Josh Dasilva and Ben Mee about extending their contracts.

Listen to live commentary of Brentford v Manchester United from 20:00 GMT on Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live