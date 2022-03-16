Frank Martin lines up next gig: March Madness TV analyst

Two days after South Carolina fired head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, the 55-year-old lined up a new gig — on television.

Though Martin’s coaching future is up in the air following his dismissal, Turner Sports and CBS signed Martin as a studio analyst for TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV during March Madness.

Martin will serve as an analyst on Thursday and Friday. Martin’s mentor and former Kansas State colleague Bob Huggins will be in studio Saturday and Sunday. Huggins has coached for West Virginia since 2007.

In his 15 years of coaching Martin compiled a 288-201 record with South Carolina (2012-2022; 171-147) and Kansas State (2007-12; 117-54).