Frank Langella ousted from 'The Fall of the House of Usher' after sexual harassment allegations

Oscar-nominated Frank Langella has been fired from his lead role in Netflix's upcoming limited series "The Fall of the House of Usher" following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

The investigation found that Langella, 84, was involved in "unacceptable conduct on set," according to Deadline, which led to his firing.

Accusations of improper conduct, including "making inappropriate comments to a female co-star," prompted the investigation. Netflix declined to comment, but a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed Deadline's report.

USA TODAY has reached out to Langella's representatives for comment.

The show is about halfway through production, Deadline reports.

Scenes featuring Langella will be reshot after a new actor is cast in the role and filming for scenes that don't include Langella's character will continue.

Netflix's "House of Usher" is based on the 1839 short story of the same name by poet Edgar Allan Poe, which centers on the "gloomy and mysterious" estate of Usher's family. Langella was set to play Roderick Usher in the horror drama.

The eight-episode series is also set to star Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Langella accused of sexual harassment, fired from Netflix show