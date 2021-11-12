Frank Lampard withdraws from contest to become new Norwich manager

Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Frank Lampard has pulled out of the race to become Norwich City’s manager. The former Chelsea manager held talks on Thursday about replacing Daniel Farke but has decided that the role is not for him.

Norwich, who could switch their focus to Dean Smith, are bottom of the Premier League after 11 games and had identified Lampard as a potential successor to Farke. The 43-year-old has been out of management since being fired by Chelsea last January and he is keen to find a job.

It is understood that talks between Norwich and Lampard went well. The club had not decided whether to offer Lampard the job before he informed them that he no longer wished to be considered.

The former England midfielder, who missed out on the Crystal Palace post last summer, knows that he needs to pick his next role carefully and is aware that rescuing Norwich from relegation would be extremely difficult. They have toiled since winning promotion and are unlikely to have much to spend during the January transfer window.

Norwich, who sacked Farke after their victory over Brentford last Saturday, will continue to speak to other candidates. Lampard’s withdrawal could increase Smith’s chances of landing the job. Smith was sacked by Aston Villa last Sunday and has admirers at Carrow Road, although it is understood that he needs a few days to decide whether he wants to return to management so quickly.

Norwich have also been linked with Ralph Hasenhüttl but they are unlikely to be able to lure the Austrian from Southampton. Kjetil Knutsen, the manager of Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, is another name in the frame.