Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium - Frank Lampard: I wanted Erling Haaland at Chelsea - Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Frank Lampard says he tried to sign Erling Haaland while Chelsea manager.

Now in charge at Everton, Lampard is bracing himself for the seemingly impossible task of stopping the Manchester City striker at the Etihad on Saturday.

Lampard made his approach for the Norwegian 2019, when Haaland was forging his reputation with RB Salzburg. Now he must try to succeed where so many have failed as the striker threatens to rewrite goal records having already struck 20 since the summer.

“He is an amazing player and the ultimate top level players generally can do what he does in a top level league,” said Lampard. “I coached against him in a pre-season game when he was playing for Salzburg. I tried to sign him for Chelsea and it was not to be.

It was clear in our pre-match preparation what this boy was. Fair play to him. We are going against him and I respect those at the top of their game. I watched the World Cup final with [Kylian] Mbappe and [Lionel] Messi and Haaland has got himself in that bracket at a very young age.

“[Stopping him] is a task because of his qualities and power. We are all seeing it. There is nothing but respect there. When you go against him you have to try not to give him the space he wants. He can hurt you in a moment.”

After defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, Lampard could not have a tougher assignment as the pressure grows at Everton.

“They are difficult because of their pure quality level,” he said of City. “We know that. They have possibly the greatest coach in the world and incredible amount of talent and back-up. Having been a year at City I have respect for that process they have gone through.

“You have to understand how the game might look and give everything to work and remain organised, especially defensively. We have to believe we can impose ourselves. We were unfortunate against them at Goodison last year.”