Frank Lampard: Timo Werner didn’t offer Chelsea enough ‘with or without the ball’ vs Arsenal

Frank Lampard delivered his fiercest criticism yet of Timo Werner after the Chelsea striker extended his goalless run to 10 games.

The £45million summer signing was substituted at half-time of Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, which saw Lampard hit out at his players for their sloppy performance at the Emirates.

And Werner was accused of not giving Chelsea enough in a totally ineffective 45 minutes.

Lampard has so far protected his striker from criticism, despite his barren run in front of goal.

But he refused to defend him on this occasion – and wouldn’t rule out sidelining him for a period after his latest blunt display.

“We’ll see (if he’s given a rest),” said Lampard. “Certainly the goals not going in is always something an attacking player will get judged on.

“For today Timo wasn’t giving us enough with or without the ball. Some of it we have to give him time. I keep saying the same thing because it’s a different League, but we also have to get there quickly.

“We’ll see about the tiredness - I’ll have a conversation with him. But I felt I had to make changes to change the course of the match.”

Werner was not the only player to feel Lampard’s ire, with Mateo Kovacic also hooked at the break.

“It was not good enough in the first half,” he added. “Second half was better, but we had too much to do at that point.

“Not good enough on the basics - sprints, pressing, running, speed of pass and trying to play. All the basics were wrong.

“I’m not sure complacency was the right word, but there was definitely a lethargic approach to the first half - no matter if you were playing Arsenal, who were in a tough moment and have quality players, or any team in the Premier League. You can’t turn up with that lethargic (approach).

“I’m concerned about what’s at the bottom of it, but I’m not sure it’s definitely complacency. The fact that matters is if you come and play slow on and off the ball, you’ll have a big problem trying to get a result.

“The message was clear. We had to attack it in the right way but we didn’t.”

Even still, Chelsea might have prompted an unlikely fightback when Tammy Abraham struck late on and Jorginho stood over an injury time penalty.

But the Italian midfielder’s tame effort was stopped by Bernd Leno.

Jorginho has already been displaced by Werner as Chelsea’s penalty taker, and Lampard will make a decision over whether the midfielder will be pushed further down the pecking order.

He said: “I won’t comment on that one at the minute. Jorginho’s performance, he added a lot to the team in the second half, so we’ll deal with the penalties going forward.”

