Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager after ‘challenging 12 months’

Everton have confirmed the departure of Frank Lampard as manager.

The 44-year-old has been sacked after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle for a second successive season.

News of Lampard’s fate was widely reported from mid-afternoon on Monday but was not officially announced by the club until after 8pm.

#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed. — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2023

A statement read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as senior men’s first-team manager today.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.”